Speed Darlington’s return to Nigeria is opening ways for him in the entertainment industry beyond his expectations and he is certainly making the best of his visit to Nigeria. Following his performance at Zlatan’s music concert, the Instagram celebrity has now landed a movie role in Nollywood.

In a new video that was posted by Zlatan Ibile on his Insta stories, Speed Darlington was seen on a movie set with celebrity actors and he could not contain his excitement on the set of their new movie, especially because he was given a role that requires him to kiss Nadia Buari.

Nadia Buari, a Ghanaian born-American actress is a regular face on TV. She has gotten two nominations for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2009.

Watch their video below;

