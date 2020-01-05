I am sharing something very deep this morning and if you get it, you will be able to avoid the pitfalls of life. What is your poison? Do you know your poison? God told Adam “eat from everything but the day you eat from this particular tree you will die.” God told Samson “ the day your hair is shaved is the day you will lose your power”. God told Solomon “the day you let your wives turn your heart from Me the Living God is the day your decline begins” God told Joshua “don’t touch anything in Jericho” but someone did and they lost the next battle!

You have to know your poison! The fact that other people sleep around and get away with it doesn’t mean you will get away with it if you try.

I am surrounded by over 1000 women very hot beautiful women but they are forbidden fruit to me because I know my poison. For some of you it could be dishonoring a particular person. God told Oral Roberts “don’t touch the gold or the glory”

If you don’t know your poison you to need to go back and ask God to tell you what that thing you must not do is, some of you are fighting battles you don’t understand because in your ignorance you have messed with poison!

Don’t start this year without knowing what your poison is and may God open your eyes in Jesus name.

