Nigerian singer Burna Boy and his British girlfriend, Stefflon Don are celebrating one year of being together in a relationship. Stefflon Don who has been in Nigeria for a few weeks took to her Instagram page to share a special and romantic video of herself with Burna Boy, writing about how she wishes to spend money more years with the Nigerian singer.

She wrote;

“TODAY MARKS EXACTLY 1 YEAR! CHEERS TO 100 MORE MY SWEETIE CAKES”

Stefflon Don seems so in love with our Nigerian brother and we are defineitely shippers of their relationship. Watch the video of the couple locking lips below:

