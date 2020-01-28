Popular Instagram love expert, Joro Olumofin has pulled a U-turn on the ladies this time around. Joro who is known to be the succour of most travails ladies face in their relationships warned them not to ask their partners for money and be more independent. He also took a dig at feminists for not practising what they preach..See what he wrote below:

I don’t approve of Ladies asking Guys for money. I believe men and women are equal, feminists even advocate equality between sexes but I’m very disappointed at the requests a lot of ladies make on their Boyfriends or Suitors. Most ladies make requests of items that won’t change their status quo or current state permanently.

For example (1) Hair (2) Iphone (3) Dubai Ticket (4) Makeup kit (5) N50,000 / $200 (6) Hair Net (7) Underwear

These items won’t change your life or make you reach your Self Actualized State. Please ladies from now on, if you’re the TYPE to ask guys for Things. Please ask for (1)Land (2) 500k Loan (3) Employment (4) School Fees (5) Business Capital or Partnership Ask with a purpose if you’re going to ask for anything at all, don’t ask to remain the same, ask to change.

