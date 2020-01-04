Tonto Dikeh has penned a list of advises to her fans on Instagram as we all conveniently commence work this new year.

She wrote:

“As the new year begins, please be wise and strategic. Nothing is going to change because it’s a new year. Forget about the whole “new year new me” mantra, if you don’t change your ways, you’ll still get the same result. Here are some nuggets to help you this year.

Stop comparing yourself with people and focus on your journey. It’s easy to stay in your corner and feel that the grass is greener at the other side, but the grass is greener where you water it. Focus on your journey, we all have our time. Don’t let people’s success pressurize you into looking for an easy way out.

Stop buying the latest phones, bags and material things when you lack investments. Many young people are caught up in material frivolities that they don’t even realize what matters.

iPhone 11 is good, but how the heck do you not have any investment no matter how little bit you’re killing your self over buying an iPhone 11? Don’t try to look rich! Be rich and how do you get rich? By investing wisely! Have friends with benefit!”.

HOT NOW