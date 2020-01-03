Francis Uzoho is now a proud father as he welcomed a baby boy with his wife.

The Nigerian star who last featured for Nigeria in the October 2019 friendly match against Brazil shared the photo of his family on his social media handle. In his post, the Nigerian international was full of praise for his wife after the safe delivery of their first child together.

he wrote ;

Welcome to the world son ❤️#first son# pinky na woman you be jare ❤️ @soomieuzoho

IN CHRIST ALONE

Uzoho is currently recovering from a nasty injury suffered during the 1-1 against the Samba Boys in Singapore and is expected to return to action later in the year.

