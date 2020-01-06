Tacha causes serious stir with her new photos where she flaunts her hot thighs and her new black mercedes that she recieved recently as a gift from her fans recently.

In the impressive new, Tacha stands gallantly in front of the sleek ride leaving us in confusion on whether to focus on her sleek Mercedes, the serene background or her sultry thighs.

“A sass a day keeps the BASICs away,” she captioned the shot!, she captioned the photo

Check it out below…

One of the major news that filled the atmosphere over the week was that of Tacha and his former talent manager, Tunji Balogun aka Teebillz.

The reality TV star disengaged business with TeeBillz after three months of working together and both parties parted with a statement that announced their disengagement but not with full details of what transpired between them.

In a fresh interview with Sunday Scoop, the controversial BBNaija housemate, who signed a managerial deal with Billz Vizion, opened up one why she sacked her manager TeeBillz.

READ HERE: Why I sacked TeeBillz- Tacha opens up in new interview

