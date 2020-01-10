The Otedola daughters are not leaving any energy behind that will help them take over the entertainment industry. WHile we already have Dj Cuppy in the music industry, her sister, a popular vlogger and fashion entrepreneur, Temi Otedola is set to make her Nollywood debut in a movie by iconic movie maker, Kunle Afolayan.

Temi Otedola revealed on her Instagram page that she is set to make debut, she posted a picture of herself and other cast members, at a press conference for the upcoming movie titled ‘Citation’.

She captioned the post;

“Words cannot express how excited I am to finally announce that I will be starring in ‘Citation’, legendary filmmaker Kunle Afolayan’s next feature film. Humbled to be shooting alongside legends of film in my on-screen debut. #Citation”

See the post below;

