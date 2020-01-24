Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has dropped another bombshell about the controversy trailing the relationship of singer Davido and his fiance Chioma.

Olunloyo said the singer may never marry his fiance.

Davido had announced plans to marry Chioma in 2020 but recall that the duo sparked breakup rumour last Saturday after unfollowing each on Instagram. They later followed each other back after their action caused panic among their fans.

The rumour may not be unconnected with the allegation by King Patrick of Golden Boy Entertainment.

Patrick who is the former manager of DMW signee Peruzzi had tweeted a cryptic tweet on Friday evening claiming the singer was sleeping with Chioma before pimping her to Davido as his cousin.

The allegation and the IG drama between Davido and mother of his son Ifeanyi set social media abuzz last weekend as nosy fans had a field day debating the

In the midst of all the drama, some social media users dug up a February 2019 post by Kemi Olunloyo where she made the same claim Patrick posted last Friday.

Some who had dragged the blogger for peddling unsubstantiated claims when she posted the report backtracks as they hailed her.

The drama made Olunloyo, who had initially announced exit from journalism last December, to stage a comeback on Monday.

She took to Twitter on Thursday evening to make another revelation about the DMW family.

She wrote:

“Davido is NOT married to Chioma Davido may NEVER marry Chioma “Davido is about to see ugly things about Chioma. Chioma get your paper. “Nobody Should call me when I’m vindicated. The damage Peruzzi has done is too much. Cousins are not lovers.”

Some social media users who disagreed with Olunloyo’s posts in the past seems to have some confidence in her tweet, while others disagreed with her.

Davido is NOT married to Chioma

Davido may NEVER marry Chioma

