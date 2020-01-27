Former president, Barack Obama paid his condolences to the Bryant family following the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

He joined the rest of the world in mourning the tragic death of the Basketball legend and his 13-year old daughter, Gianna.

Obama, who was deeply hurt by the news, took to his social media page to mourn their demise, writing ;

‘Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day’.

