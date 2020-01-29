Popular OAP, Toke Makinwa has reacted to the trending news of Maryam Sanda who was sentenced to death two days ago by a High Court in Abuja. She justified her reason for walking away and holding a stance on the fact. Toke Makinwa who is divorced from a marriage with Maje Ayida reacted to the news saying:

“I know some conversations are tough but they must be had, nobody is worth throwing the rest of your life in jail or even worse, a death sentence, anger is evil, choose your mental health and walk away always. It’s hard, it’s tough but one minute of anger can take away everything.

“They say divorce is not an option and it’s a sin, and it’s not our tradition but if you die or kill someone cos of anger, the same people that “said”will only cry with you as you throw your life away, try separation first and if things don’t get better, choose you.

“Life is tough, people are angry, there is frustration in the land. The only sanity you can guarantee is yours. If someone is threatening your peace pls separate from them, at least you can both be alive to raise your kids, and maybe one day find a resolve, stop testing yourself”