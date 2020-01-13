Nigerian actress Dakore Ebuson Akande and her husband Olumide Akande have dispelled the rumoured crisis surrounding their marriage. Yesterday, reports went rife on social media that the marriage of the actress and her Husband, Olumide Akande had crashed.

However, in a wonderful twist, the couple have jointly dispelled the rumor as they took to their respective social media page to celebrate themselves on their 10th wedding anniversary.

Dakore, via her Instagram, shared a beautiful video of her family with the caption ;

Best support system. Happy 10th Anniversary babe @_o.lou ❤❤❤”Sadly once they realize hating isn’t working they start telling lies”

Her Husband then took to the comment section to write ;

10 years just like that! 😳 Happy Anniversary sweetheart! ❤️❤️❤️🍾🥂 And to those who care to know, it’s 10 years, not 9, not 11; 10 beautiful, sweet, at times challenging, wonderful years! Don’t believe everything you hear, or read, or see for that matter! #nowyouknow

Of course, the post attracted a lot of goodwill messages from her colleagues in the industry. Here are a few of the reactions:

Foluke Daramola wrote “Happy anniversary sweethearts. GOD CONTINUE TO BLESS UR HOME IN JESUS NAME”

Busola Dakolo wrote “Happy anniversary ❤️❤️❤️. Blessed forever”

Geogina Onuoha wrote ” I’m so glad to see. God is always faithful and will always protect his children …happy wedding anniversary to you and my paragon @dakoreea 🙏🏻🙏🏻. God’s banner over you both. “

Omoni Oboli wrote “Happy anniversary darling. God bless you both always”

Well, as it is popularly known, there is no smoke without fire and it has been confirmed that the couple indeed had some issues but after the News broke out a few days ago, family members rallied round to resolve it for them.

A source revealed that the story was leaked to the press by one of Dakore Akande’s closest friend in the industry whom she confided in

“…they both had challenges and Dakore ranted to friends, who in turn leaked the News….when having marital issues, sort it out quietly, cos those you confide it will share it with other friends of theirs and it spreads on and on…..this is a lesson to everyone” a source confirmed.