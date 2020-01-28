Nigerian singer Peruzzi has just acquired a brand new mansion in a choice area of Lagos and few days after that, he disclosed that he has uncovered something suspicious about the house.

Peruzzi took to Twitter to disclose that he noticed he is exiting his budget after buying his new mansion in Lagos. He shared a tweet on his Twitter page where he revealed that the new house is a ‘set up’.

This is coming barely 3days after took to his Instagram page to share beautiful videos of his new apartment that had a handful of the Davido Music Worldwide crew members. We understand that it can be really difficult to determine how much you can afford to spend when purchasing and designing a home.

Read Peruzzi’s tweet below;

