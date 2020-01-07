Popular Nigerian singer Davido Adeleke aka Davido has so much money that he cares less about little currencies such as the N200 Nigerian notes and he has taken to social media to openly flaunt his disrespect for the currency.

It can be observed from the photo that the singer captured the moment from a night club, and he unapologetically posted it on his Instagram stories to showcase his rich and expensive lifestyle for fans on social media.

In the picture, Davido was spotted stepping on a pool of clean N200 notes which appeared to have been sprayed earlier on.

Just recently, Davido reportedly lost his N55million Richard Millie wristwatch in Ghana, and for someone that can afford to hurt his account balance to posses a wristwatch of that amount, N200 Nigerian notes is definitely nothing to him.

Check out the photo he shared below:

