The ongoing drama between singer Timi Dakolo and COZA’s Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo is not ending anytime soon and has dragged on to the New year, 2020. Hours ago, Timi Dakolo revealed that there is a WhatsApp chat evidence to back up his claims against COZA pastor and his supporters.

Reacting to a 2019 video in which London-based Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo was seen showing maximum support for COZA pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, saying he has the full calling from God and he is anointed to carry out God’s work.

The Pastor also mentioned in the video that anyone who rises against the man of God shall be defeated and disgraced as that fellow will be fighting against supernatural powers.

Reacting to the video, Timi Dakolo mentioned that it is same Ashimolowo that called him last year and even had to fly down to Nigeria to arrange for a meeting with him. He then further revealed that there are WhatsApp conversations to back his claims.

“Last year he was calling the whole world to see me. Even though I didn’t mention anybody’s name ,he flew in from london.Everybody that had my number was calling and we had the meetinghasnwhile NA them them. God have really suffered. WhatsApp convo Dey.” he tweeted.

