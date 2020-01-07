Popular Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa has taken to social media to share photos of her family as she spent time with them during the holidays.

According to her, there is nothing like family and the true meaning holiday is family.

She made this known as she took to her Instagram handle to post a photo of her family and they really stunned in the photo. It’s easy for one to tell where she got her beauty from as her mom was looking so beautiful and ageless.

She posted the photo with the caption;

“The true meaning of holiday is family ❤️”

