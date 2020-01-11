Toyin Abraham, now popularly called “Mummy Ire” has shut down her herbal business, Toyin’s Herbal, barely three months after she launched. She announced.

The talented actress officially announced the shut down on her Instagram page in a statement announcing the shut down of the brand on her Instagram page. She stated that she is shutting down the business due to structural disagreement with her partners.

In the statement, she also assured her clients who previously made orders that they will be attended to and refunds will be made soon.

HOT NOW