A video has gone viral on social media which shows a scary moment a little child was climbing out of the window of an apartment in the fourth floor of a building.

In the footage shared by a Twitter user @JeremyDixonDJ, the toddler who seemed to have escaped through an open window was seen walking around the unprotected side of the building to the balcony and then back again.

The video was filmed in Tenerife, an Island in Spain, Dixon said.

He captioned:

“This is absolutely terrifying to watch. Apparently recorded in Tenerife… I always try to book ground floor rooms when on hols with the kids.. you can see why.”

The video has since gone viral on social media.

Watch Below:

