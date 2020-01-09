Following the reprisal attacks from Iran over the assassination of the country’s top general, Qassem Soleiman, Trump has revealed in a statement that Iran “appears to be standing down” after it targeted air bases housing US forces in Iraq, in a televised address from the White House.

POTUS said no US or Iraqi lives were lost in the attacks and the bases suffered only minimal damage and gave due credit to the US troops for their intelligence in minimizing the risks of an attack meant to cause more damage.

The Irbil and Al Asad bases were attacked early on Wednesday local time. Iran said it acted in retaliation after the assassination of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani last week. The US drone strike targeting him and Iran-backed militia figures in the Iraqi capital Baghdad was a major escalation amid already deteriorating relations between Iran and the US.

Trump also said the US would immediately impose additional financial and economic sanctions on Iran, which would remain until it “changed its behaviour”.

“Iran must abandon its nuclear ambitions and end its support for terrorism,” he said.

“The civilised world must send a clear and unified message to the Iranian regime. Your campaign of terror, murder and mayhem will not be tolerated anymore. It will not be allowed to go forward.

