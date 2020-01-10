Fela’s son and Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti has given a stern warning to ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan to desist from running for president in 2023.
Goodluck was reportedly said to have announced plans to run for president in the next election and Seun Kuti has a few words for the politicians.
Seun Kuti took to his Twitter page to advised Jonathan to bury the plan.
He wrote; “U SAY AM O OR U NO SAY AM, NO EVEN TRY AM. NOT AFTER ALL D YRS OF SHUFFERING AND SHMILLING, INJUSTICE, KWARUPTION, ETC WEY WE GO TRU UNDER YUR GOVT. UNA STILL TINK WE B MUMU ABI, OK.”
HOT NOW
- How did Emmanuella grow up this fast? – Nigerians react to viral photo of Comedienne’s lookalike
- Lady beaten by married woman at Ikeja mall spotted in a video teaching women how to give their men BJ (Video)
- Tragedy as Community school biology teacher goes into coma after five female students allegedly raped him
Discussion about this post