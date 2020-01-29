Since superstar Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma Rowland arrived Nigeria on Saturday morning, it’s been strictly daddy and hubby duties for the singer. Last night ‘chivido’ stepped out for a beautiful dinner in Lagos metropolis. Chioma took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself and her man breezin’ down the freeway in one of his exotic cars.

There’s been something different about these two ever since the arrival of their son, David Adeleke jnr. They seem to enjoy each other’s company more without the camera and glamour that comes with Davido’s celebrity status. It’s safe to say #Assurance2020 is still very much on course.

Turns out the lovebirds were heading out for a wild night out. Chioma was recorded giving her man a lapdance in club. Mama Ifeanyi still got it in her. Nice to see our favorite couple reunited after Chioma’s stay in the UK for months.

