The US Embassy has released a statement on viral report that the General Overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide a.k.a Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo was denied visa by the Lagos office of the United States Embassy on Thursday January 30.

We reported earlier, how eyewitnesses alleged that the Pastor and businessman created a scene at the facility as he insisted that he has not violated any rules or committed any crime to have warranted being denied a renewal of his visa.

When Oyedepo asked his bodyguards to get his phones so he can make some calls, he was reportedly told he can’t make calls within the precincts of the visa-issuing section of the embassy.

Though Bishop Oyedepo is yet to publicly comment on the incident, ThisDay reported that he told the Embassy’s authorities that he has been traveling to the United States since the 1980s.

This has now been described as false news by the embassy.

A statement on the embassy’s official Twitter handle reads:

: “#FalseNews Alert! Be advised, the reports making the rounds about a visa being denied to Nigerian Bishop Oyedepo are false. If you have seen this manufactured item in the media, help defeat this #misinformation by communicating to everyone that it is completely false”.

