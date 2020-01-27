Things have turned really bad for Veteran Actor, Ernest Asuzu, who has now resulted to begging by the road side. The actor who has been battling with stroke for a long period of time was spotted in a disturbing video, begging by the roadside.

The video was recorded by a passerby that recognized him and was sent to a blog based on Instagram. It has become a viral video since the blog posted it on their platform.

In the video, the veteran actor, looking battered and tattered, rocked a blue jean pants and bathroom slippers, at Shoprite Surulere, where he was begging for alms to feed.

Social media users are now pleading with the public to arrest the situation and coordinate all necessary arrangements to assist the veteran actor who was one of Nigeria’s best.

See video below:

