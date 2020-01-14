A veteran Yoruba actor, Toyosi Arigbabuwo, has passed on. According to reports, he died after six months of battling with an illness.

He reportedly died at his residence located at Ile-Alli area, along the Apete-Arola Road in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Arigbabuwo who was known in the movie industry, was dedicated part of his life to the promotion of Islamic religion, especially in Ido Local Government Area where he lived until his death. He was the PRO of the Muslim community in Apete-Awotan-Ayegun and environs in Oyo State.

Confirming the news to Premium Times, The Chairman, Muslim Community in Apete-Awotan-Ayegun and environs, Abdulwaheed Amoo said: “Yes he died yesterday. He died as a devout Muslim. Despite his busy schedules, he dedicated part of his life to Islam. The last information available to me is that he would he buried at 12.00 p.m. today at Muslim cemetery located at Onigbaketun, along the Apete-Awotan-Akufo Road,”

Arigbabuwo featured in many Yoruba movies including Ogborielemosho and Bashorun Gaa.

HOT NOW