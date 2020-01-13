A video of the Ghana’s National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah having a romantic video conversation with his alleged side chick has leaked online.

The video which has since gone viral on the internet has sparked outrage among his countrymen who have been questioning how a security minister could be enmeshed in such scandal.

In the footage, the minister who was in Europe at the time of the video call, was seen in a hotel room and was heard discussing what he was wearing at that moment and the brand of the pyjamas he was wearing.

The lady whose face could not be seen was heard telling Kan-Dapaah to turn around like a model, lift his leg and show her how he is dressed.

Video Below:

HOT NOW