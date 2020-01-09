Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva has disclosed that she still has intimacy with her husband, Olu Jacobs, despite being married for over 30 years.

In a recent television interview, Joke Silva who was a guest on the show was asked by the presented if at her age she and her husband, Olu Jacobs still “Do the Do” and she affirmed that they still do.

“Yes, we still do the do, but in a way that is suitable for our age” she stated.

Silva, further disclosed that she was sexually harassed while in the university by a professor as a mother of two children.

“This issue of sexual harassment does not have anything to do with how you dress. I didn’t want to go to the university because i just wanted to do my acting thing and my parents allowed me.

“I already had two children before going to the university, yet, I got harassed by a professor,” she added.

Watch the video below.

Joke Silva reveals she and her husband still "do the do" 😅😅

