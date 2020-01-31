Winners Chapel INC has released a statement to deny viral reports that Bishop Oyedepo was denied visa by US. The statement which was signed by the Chairman, Editorial and Media Board of the church reads;

Mainstream and online media spaces this morning were abuzz with the news that Bishop David Oyedepo was denied entry visa to the United States on Thursday, January 30, 2020.

We wish to put it on record and categorically submit that this piece of information is NOT TRUE. At no time was the Bishop denied visa, nor did he create a scene at the US consulate in Lagos, as purported by some mainstream and online newspapers.

The Bishop renewed his visa, last year, without any initial denial or drama, or scene. The Bishop was NOT at the Embassy or Consulate yesterday or even anytime this year. Bishop has been in Canaanland all this week. The last time he applied for visa, which was last year, he was issued without delay.

We have been in touch with the US Embassy and they are as surprised as we are about this FAKE NEWS, which some media houses decided to spread.

We encourage the Nigerian media to always tow the line of due diligence before rushing to press and try to at least reach the church from time to time, whenever items try to pass through the rumour mill. Professionalism and wisdom require this so as to maintain integrity and make the media trusted in the society, particularly in this age that fake news has become The News.

Bishop Oyedepo is a good friend of the US government and has a very good relationship with US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. He is a social entrepreneur, who has touched so many lives in Nigeria, Africa, United States and all around the world.

Prof. Sheriff F. Folarin

Chairman, Editorial and Media Board

LFCWW (Winners’ Chapel Int’l)