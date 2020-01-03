Wizkid Ayo reportedly performed for the President of Cameron Paul Biya, family and close associates at a Christmas private family party in Cameroon.
The VIP event took place at the Presidential villa in State capital Yaounde.
In the video that surfaced online, the Starboy could be heard singing his popular single, ‘Joro’ while he danced with the first family; the wife and daughter of President Biya.
From what we can see, the Cameroonian first family and all who were in attendance had a feel of the joro crooner as laughter and the party vibe filled the space.
Watch the video:
