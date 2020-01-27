Nigerian singer, Wizkid has joined millions of fans and celebrities that mourned and paid their respects to Lakers great Kobe Bryant throughout Los Angeles, just hours after his death in a Calabasas helicopter crash.

Wizkid took to his Twitter page to mourn the sudden death, indicating that life is short and unpredictable. Starboy is not a man of many words, so he just dropped two words “Short life” on twitter and he added a heartbreak emoji.

Here is what Wizkid put up on Twitter after the news of Kobe’s death;

💔short life — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) January 26, 2020

💔short life — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) January 26, 2020

HOT NOW