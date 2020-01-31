Domestic violence has been brought to fore again today after a Twitter user shared the story of a husband that hit his wife on the spot where she had CS surgery and she collapsed.

The twitter user @Solomon_Buchi who narrated the story also revealed that the man has reportedly been summoned by the Enugu state police after the incident.

According to @Solomon_Buchi, the husband beat the woman “to pulp”, then she “collapsed” when he hit her on her CS surgery scar at their home in Enugu.

After the story was shared on Twitter, users tagged the police and an update was given to reveal that the husband has been summoned by the DPO in charge of the police station in her area.

Read the tweets below.

