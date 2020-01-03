A Kenyan woman, Edna Mukwana has shocked many people after she sold her husband for Ksh 1700(N6,106 when converted to Nigerian naira) to buy new year clothes for her children.

Mukwana who claims her husband refused to return home seven days after she confronted him for bringing another woman into their matrimonial home explained her marriage woes.

“My husband is married to alcohol and whoring around. I told the woman who has been misleading him to send me Ksh 2000 but she sent me Ksh 1700 instead.” “I have used all the money to buy new year clothes for my children,” she added.

Asked if she will accept him back, Mukwana said:

“I can’t. I don’t want to get into the new year with the 2019 nuisance.”

Her action has, however, left many Kenyans in shock.

