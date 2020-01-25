A teenage boy who was once dubbed “the world’s fattest boy” has made huge progress in his weight loss journey.

Arya Permana, 13, who hails from West Java in Indonesia, has lost a whopping 17 stone and the transformation is highly impressive.

This comes four years after he made went viral for weighing an eye-watering 30 stone.

Arya, who weighed a normal 7lb when he was born, before his weight exploded by the age of two, was able to achieve this major weight loss under the guidance of Indonesian bodybuilder Ade Rai and a team of health professionals. His strict training regime was accompanied with a healthy diet and medical treatment.

Arya’s father Ade Somantri explained how the transformation was because of a simple three-step routine.



“Arya managed to lose weight through bariatric surgery, diet, and regular exercise,” he said.

“For me, they are all good and supportive of each other.” In order to fight the flab after his dramatic weight loss, Arya will undergo surgery later this year — removing excess skin.

The young boy is now expected to undergo surgery later this year to remove excess skin following his dramatic weight loss.

