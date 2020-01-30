A mother – Mrs. Damilola Ahmed Adeyeri and her son -Alaba Kareem Adeyeri are currently under the cosh. over cyber crimes. They have been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for defrauding an American of $82,570 which is equivalent to N30 million.

They were sentenced on Tuesday by The Federal High Court in Lagos. Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke convicted the duo following their plea of guilty to four counts of “fraudulent trick business email compromise” during their charge on Tuesday.

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke sentenced each defendant to three years’ imprisonment on each of the four counts filed against them by EFCC. The judge said the sentences would run simultaneously.

EFCC counsel, Bilikisu Buhari, told the court that mother and son conspired with one Kareem Russell, still at large, to defraud the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of American Cranes Manufacturing Company.

Buhari also called an EFCC investigator, Idi Musa as a witness. They committed the offense in June 2017 and were arrested on September 6, 2019.

Musa testified that sometime in April 2019, the commission received a petition from FBI, stating that the official email address of American Cranes Manufacturing Company was hacked and the sum of $82,570 was lost to the fraudsters.

Idi said Damilola was arrested on September 6, 2019, after which his mother was apprehended when she went to withdraw money from the bank upon hearing that EFCC was investigating her son.

She purchased properties in the name of her son with the money made from the fraud.

