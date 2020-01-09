Popular Nigerian singer, Simi has criticized Tunde Ednut’s statement on how women should ”be a source of rest to their husbands no matter what previously transpired between them.”’

Tunde Ednut in his post suggested that women who are sources of stress to their husbands end up losing them to women who give them rest.

However reacting to the post, Simi tackled Tunde, stating that anyone looking to be babied or tolerated because “God said” should stay single.

In her words ;

Who will be her source of rest when she returns from work ?

You need to start telling people to love their partner how they want to be loved-period/

Whatever you can’t take, don’t do. And vice-versa. Love is not that complicated,

You people turn marriage to work, especially for the woman.

Anyone looking to be babied or tolerated because ”God said” should stay single.

HOT NOW