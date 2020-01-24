A fresh graduate from the University of calabar (unical) Enudi Maxwell Lucky, Department of Zoology and Environmental Biology, Faculty of Biological Sciences has allegedly taken his life. He committed suicide on Thursday, by drinking the poisonous pesticide – Sniper.

He graduated in December 2019 and was set to defend his project in February 2020.

Maxwell’s friend, Ogunsanya Yemisi, described late Maxwell’s as ‘selfish’ because he never said that he was depressed when she saw him last week.

“Maxwell I won’t say rest in peace am super disappointed in you taking your life was never the option. Was sniper a medicine to joy?

U broke my heart

U left with an unanswered question why

I know I can be busy why not disturb me

I saw u last week u never said u were depressed.

Maxwell enudi why this is selfish of u.

U saw my strength in situations

That good result is for who?

Those stress

Why???? am so angry with u”

HOT NOW