David Oyedepo, presiding bishop of the Living Faith Worldwide, has spoken against some citizens of Nigeria that have belief that “the nation is their own”. He stated for the records that over 10,000 members of his church are qualified to be president of Nigeria, hence, the nation belongs to them also.

Davido Oyedepo disclosed this while he was delivering a sermon during his recent church service at the Faith Tabernacle in Ota Ogun state.

According to him, there are many people in his church who have the ability and experience it takes to lead Nigeria, only that they’re not given a chance.

“We’re not strangers. We’re citizens of this country. There are more than ten thousand people in this church that qualify to be president by virtue of capacity, experience,” the clergyman said.

“…what have you? How dare you claim you own the nation. Cursed be that thought! We own this nation together. I’m not an adopted citizen. I’m born, bred, and original like many others.”

Watch the video below (quote extracted from 1:06:17):

