Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba is celebrating 21 years of being on screen. The comic act and philanthropist took to his Instagram page to share a BTS video of him acting to celebrate 21 years of being a role interpreter.

We can recall the sweet boy in our box screens back in the early 20s. Williams Uchemba joined Nollywood in 2000 as a child actor and rose to fame in 2001 after featuring in the Nollywood blockbuster movie “The Journey of the Dead” a movie he acted alongside with Pete Edochie, Olu Jacobs and Ramsey Noah. This movie would be the one that brought him into limelight and gave him a lot of advantage in Nollywood.

In 2003, he acted in another Nollywood blockbuster movie “Beyond Belief”. In 2006, he acted in another blockbuster movie titled “The World of Riches”. He is popularly known for playing the role of a smart kid in several Nollywood movies.

Recently he was part of the neatly screened list of Nigerian celebrities that were selected by the Nigerian Defense Headquarters to pay tribute to the Nigerian Troops and fallen heroes.

HOT NOW