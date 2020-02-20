According to the reports, a major road in Abuja has been named after late Dr Stella Adadevoh, the woman who played a major role in stopping the spread of Ebola across the country over 6 years ago.

She prevented the spread of the Ebola virus in Nigeria by placing the patient zero, Patrick Sawyer, in quarantine despite pressures from the Liberian government.

However, she died in August 2014 after she was also diagnosed with Ebola, which she got from Patrick Sawyerr.

Several calls have been made by Nigerians for the deceased medical doctor to be adequately honoured by the Federal government.

Well, finally after 6 years, the Government has deemed it fit to honour her, the road name after her is along Ahmadu Bello way in Abuja.

