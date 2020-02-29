Reports made rounds that Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan has contracted the Novel Coronavirus after he was allegedly exposed dining in a hotel located in of of the red zones in Hong Kong.

Netizens had asked why the dinner participants were not wearing face masks due to the coronavirus outbreak in Hong Kong.

A netizen then claimed in an online forum that 60 people, including Chan, had been quarantined as there were four cases of coronavirus at the hotel they were dining at.

Chan refuted the rumours swiftly on Thursday night (Feb 27) as he wrote on his social-media accounts: “First, I’d like to take this opportunity to say ‘thank you’ for everybody’s concern.

“I’m very healthy and safe and haven’t been quarantined. I’ve received many messages from friends asking if I’m ok. Your love and concern is so heartwarming.”

