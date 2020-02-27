Veteran Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has revealed that actors and directors who had no respect for elders in the entertainment industry have fizzled out.

Yul Edochie disclosed this via a post on his Twitter handle as he advised upcoming actors who might be thinking of treading the same path.

According to Yul Edochie, actors who did not give the legends of the industry their maximum respect did not last long.

He tweeted:

When I joined Nollywood in 2005 I met a couple of actors/directors who had no respect for the elders in the business. Today all those guys have fizzled out without achieving much while the veterans are still waxing strong. I hope someone learns from this.

When I joined Nollywood in 2005 I met a couple of actors/directors who had no respect for the elders in the business.

Today all those guys have fizzled out without achieving much while the veterans are still waxing strong.

I hope someone learns from this. — Yul Edochie (@YulEdochie) February 27, 2020

Yul Edochie has also gained the legendary status in the entertainment industry as he has featured in many blockbuster movies.

Aside acting, Yul Edocie has also ventured into politics.

He is the son of veteran actor Pete Edochie, who went viral some few days ago following a statement from him that it wrong for a man to propose to a woman on his knees.