Curvy and endowed Nollywood actress, Cossy Orjiakor has undergone another plastic surgery.

Cossy Orjiakor revealed this through a post shared on her Instagram page on Friday, a video which was shot before she went in for the surgery.

The video vixen noted that she was going to have a Brazilian butt lift and also take care of the wrinkles on her face and hands because she is ‘getting old’.

Watch video below;

In another post on the social media platform, Cossy revealed she was back home and recovering from the surgery.

In the video she posted, the actress is seen with a bandage on her face and a scar on her hands.

According to her, plastic surgery is not painful when one is in the right hands

Cossy has been open about her plastic surgeries. In November 2017, she announced that she had spent N1.7 million on a single surgery.