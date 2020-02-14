Veteran Nollywood actress, Damilola Adegbite has taken the role of a counselor as she advise single fans.

Damilola Adegbite who got married at this day five years ago advised the single ladies on her timeline to stay focus and be excited about what the future holds.

The beautiful model concluded by being positive for her love life in the future, as she prays for a better second chance.

Sharing a lovely photo of herself, she wrote:

“Fun fact: I got married on this day 5 years ago.

Dear Single Lady,

What is coming is better than what is gone. Be excited about the future. Just imagine all the possibilities. Not everyone gets a second chance. I wonder what my next boyfriend is doing now.”

Damilola Adegbite married Chris Attoh on this day 5 years ago, however, the couple separated eventually and Chris Attoh went on to marry a woman who was later shot dead in the USA.

The sexy screen diva have been single ever since then but she has not let this weigh her down as she has continue to dominate the entertainmemt industry by featuring in blockbuster movies.

