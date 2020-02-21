Instagram blogger, Gistlover has dug up photos of actress Eve Esin’s fiancé and shared them on the photo-sharing platform. The man is said to be a popular Nollywood producer known as Magic Movies.
It was gathered the couple has been dating since 2013 before they finally got engaged last month.
According to the blogger, the producer allegedly abandoned his wife and kids in Onitsha because of the actress.
Confirming the report, a web user commented on the post, alleging that the man is the owner of Lanic hotels in Enugu and he is fond of beating the actress and breaking her phones.
See photo
View this post on Instagram
Here is the Hidden lover of Nollywood actress Eveesin’s,He’s a popular Nollywood producer. Magic Movies. They have been dating for a long time now,even before the producer divorced his wife and kids because of Eveesin.Now she can’t confidently post him😂😂😂😂I come in peace o
HOT NOW
- She’s gone, I will find a better partner soon – Ike reveals his plans after Mercy dumped him (Leaked Chat)
- Sophia Momodu reacts after Davido’s 2nd baby mama reveals plans to flee with daughter
- Drama as Soldiers flog SARS officers who tried to raid Colonel’s hotel (Video)
Discussion about this post