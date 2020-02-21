Instagram blogger, Gistlover has dug up photos of actress Eve Esin’s fiancé and shared them on the photo-sharing platform. The man is said to be a popular Nollywood producer known as Magic Movies.

It was gathered the couple has been dating since 2013 before they finally got engaged last month.

According to the blogger, the producer allegedly abandoned his wife and kids in Onitsha because of the actress.

Confirming the report, a web user commented on the post, alleging that the man is the owner of Lanic hotels in Enugu and he is fond of beating the actress and breaking her phones.

