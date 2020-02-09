Popular nollywood actress, Fathia Balogun has finally found love again as she got engaged and about to get married for the second time with her new lover.
This goodnews was shared by popular instagram blog, Instablog with a video of Fathia Balogun in tears of joy with a ring in her finger as she also celebrated her birthday.
Check out the video below:
HOT NOW
- See the exchange between Alexx Ekubo and Omotola Jalade on her birthday that has got everyone talking
- This beautiful Nigerian girl who turns 16 today causes controversy with her age
- Never be caught unfresh! Viral video of DJ Cuppy snoozing and drooling in public
Discussion about this post