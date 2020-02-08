Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekehinde is still in celebratory mood as she glows in an adorable black outfit.

The beautiful screen diva who clocked 42 on the 7th of February took to her social media platforms to bless the face of fans with the adorable pictures.

Omotola via the post stated that it’s a new era in her life and she is optimistic about the great things it will bring.

She captioned the post:

I truly believe it’s a New Era.

I’m so Optimistic about the Future…

Are you ? Let’s do this ! #moetmoments #moetcelebratesomotola #anightwithstars #birthdaybehaviour

Omotola celebrated her birthday with her second child, Meraiah Ekehinde who clocked 20 as they both share the same birthday date.

The entrepreneur and philanthropist have featured in many award winning movies and is often regarded as one of the best in the entertainment industry in Nigeria and across the globe.

