Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri-Ezerika has joined millions of lovers in the world today as they celebrate the loved ones in their lives. The actress wrote a beautiful Valentine’s Day message to her husband whom she got married to in a private ceremony 2years ago.

‘Thanks for the love you give, happy vals day hubby’. The mother of one wrote.

Ruth got engaged to her anonymous husband on Christmas day in 2017 and her fans were more than excited for her. She posted a photo showing a gorgeous engagement band with a caption that tells us everything we need to know.

