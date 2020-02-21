Veteran Nollywood actress, Shan George is currently on cloud nine as she’s appointed as the Chairman of Callywood Board by the Cross River State Government.

Shan George who has appeared in many blockbuster movies was given the opportunity to serve as the head of the organization by Ben Ayade, the Governor of the state.

The beautiful screen diva who could not hide her excitement took to her IG page to announce the great news in an emotional way.

Shan George was emotional that she wept when she was thanking the Governor and people of the state for the opportunity given to her.

Watch ths emotional video below:

Cross River State Government have been appointing celebrities into different roles in recent days as they continue to put their state on the spot.

Shan George now the list of celebrities that will be hoping to make their people proud.

