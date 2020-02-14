Afrobeat singer and songwriter, Adekunle Gold has showered his adorable wife, Simi with some adorable valentine gift.

With the world currently celebrating their loved ones, Adekunle Gold joined them by showing his love to Simi whom he recently celebrated his first year marriage with.

Simi who could not hide her excitement took to her Instagram Page to share the lovely picture of the gift Adekunle Gold gifted her.

The ‘Joromi’ crooner via the caption noted she cried out her heart when she saw the gift.

She wrote:

Happy Valentines Day Big Head @adekunlegold💜- there’s a video, but I cried so u can’t see it 🤦🏾‍♀️

Both lovebirds have been making fans and followers jealous of their love life as they are fond of flaunting themselves on social media.

Simi and Adekunle Gold celebrated their first wedding anniversary earlier this year by spending some memorable moment together.

