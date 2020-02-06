Popular Nigerian songwriter and hip pop star Peruzzi and Zlatan Ibile seem to have a common enemy. It all started when Zlatan called out a mystery guy for feeling entitled to what he does for him
In the tweet written by the superstar, he was seen insulting an unknown person related to a tweet written by Zlatan.
Zlatan wrote
You ask me 5 times i give you 4 times ! Because i no give you the last time you They vex !! You don forget about the other 4 times so easily ! Ogun kill you and your vex
Peruzzi took the liberty of supporting his friend Zlatan by quoting his tweet saying:
After Ogun kill am, dog go come bite am join
