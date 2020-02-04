Infamous Big Brother Naija star, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha announced her reality TV show yesterday and her fans won’t stop the band ever since. This would be the best thing out of here for Tacha – How she has managed to rebrand herself from the toxic Queen of Port Harcourt to one of the most followed housemates in the history of Big Brother Naija needs to be studied in schools.

Tacha is hands down the most popular of all 20 housemates in the Big Brother Naija 2019 edition and she sure maximized her stay in the house hitherto the moment she was shown to the door for getting into a fight with the current champion Mercy Eke. Tacha would have won had she remained till the end – It was imminent.

She got disqualified and picked up the ruins even when all odds were against her. We really don’t know the deal she had with TeeBillz but it paid off for her.

Side Note: Tacha and Mike are arguably the biggest brands out the house last year and it can only be credited to the management deal they got.

Most people who saw Tacha in the house and never liked her, now have a second chance at taking a sneak peek into her regular life. I am one of them and I think she deserves a second chance. We’ve all got our flaws but not everyone gets to amplify them on National TV.

